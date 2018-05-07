Last week, one of my sources made me aware of a potential graduate transfer to FSU by the name of Denzil Ware. Ware was a three-year starting linebacker at Kentucky who was suspended for the team’s bowl game, but returned for spring practice. He was named third-team All-SEC last season, specifically playing the rush outside […]

The post Is Kentucky grad transfer linebacker Denzil Ware a good fit for Florida State? appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill