Is Michigan State transfer eyeing Ole Miss?

Two former Michigan State football players announced their intentions to transfer away from the program this weekend. Sophomore safety Kenney Lyke was one of them, telling ESPN on Saturday that he planned to join Mississippi Delta Community College this season in order to eventually land at an SEC school. “Very high on Ole Miss,” Lyke said. Lyke told ESPN that […]

