Arkansas has its new head hog. The school announced Wednesday that is has hired SMU’s Chad Morris as coach. When Arkansas fired Bret Bielema on the day the Hogs’ season ended – heck, they may have fired him as the season ended – speculation was that Auburn’s Gus Malzahn would be at the top of […]

The post It’s official: Arkansas’ new coach is SMU’s Chad Morris appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill