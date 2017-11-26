It’s official: Florida hires Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen as coach

Florida will return to its past to rev up its future – and its present. The school announced Sunday that Dan Mullen, who has been Mississippi State’s coach for the past nine seasons, will replace Jim McElwain as the Gators’ coach. Before going to Mississippi State, Mullen spent four seasons as Florida’s offensive coordinator and […]

