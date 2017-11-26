(Special to Gridiron Now from John Brice) Tennessee’s two-week-old coaching search is concluding with a name that, per sources on campus, Tennessee doesn’t want to be naming as its next head coach. Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, a former head coach at Rutgers and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is poised to become UT’s […]

The post ‘It’s wrapping up’ – Vols closing in on naming Greg Schiano next head coach appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill