One thing that’s certainly clear: Jamal Adams and Teez Tabor are two of the top defensive backs in the upcoming NFL draft. One thing that’s not quite as clear: Who will get picked first between them when draft day finally arrives. And for the player who does go higher in the draft, he stands to […]

The post Jamal Adams and Teez Tabor made an NFL draft bet when they were still in high school appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill