James Franklin and the rest of the Penn State football coaches honored the Nittany Lions wrestling team’s big weekend win over Oklahoma State – and one-upped Mike Gundy in the process – during a meeting Monday. Franklin shared a photo of his staff wearing wrestling singlets in a photo shared on Twitter, which Gundy did […]

The post James Franklin, Penn State one-ups Mike Gundy with entire staff wearing wrestling singlets appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill