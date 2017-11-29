Jeff Brohm hasn’t told Tennessee ‘no’ yet; Vols not interested in Kiffin or Martin

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm hasn’t told Tennessee no – well, not exactly. Brohm just wants the original terms struggling University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics John Currie cannot seem to deliver after an initial offer on Wednesday, per sources. In fact, people at Tennessee and Purdue indicate the two parties had an agreement in […]

