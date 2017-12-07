Jeremy Pruitt expected to be named Tennessee coach Thursday

Hall of Famer Phillip Fulmer did in less than a week what suspended University of Tennessee athletics director John Currie stared down for months, yet couldn’t accomplish: find the Volunteers’ next football coach. UT’s long national nightmare unofficially reached its conclusion Wednesday night when Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt agreed to terms to become the […]

