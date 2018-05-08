Jeremy Pruitt not concerned about Phil Fulmer meddling in football program

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt didn’t mince words when asked what he thought about those who might be concerned about Phillip Fulmer meddling with Tennessee’s football team. “They need to worry about something else,” Pruitt said flatly during an interview on WGOW. Perhaps, but the concern does have merit. Fulmer is one of the most successful […]

