Jeremy Pruitt thinks position change will allow Jonathan Kongbo to flourish

Jonathan Kongbo’s apparent move from defensive end to outside linebacker shouldn’t be overly difficult under first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Known for making the game simpler so his players can play freely, Pruitt won’t likely push technique and fundamentals on Kongbo, who announced he was moving to outside linebacker via social media recently. “The thing […]

