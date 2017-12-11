One of the best quarterbacks in the SEC is leaving. As expected, as Ole Miss sophomore Shea Patterson is transferring to Michigan. He announced his decision Monday via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/98X2y0Fg3n — Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) December 11, 2017 Patterson was a five-star recruit in the 2016 class, and while the plan was for him to redshirt, […]

The post Jim Harbaugh’s happy: Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson says he is headed to Michigan appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill