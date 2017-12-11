Jim Harbaugh’s happy: Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson says he is headed to Michigan

One of the best quarterbacks in the SEC is leaving. As expected, as Ole Miss sophomore Shea Patterson is transferring to Michigan. He announced his decision Monday via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/98X2y0Fg3n — Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) December 11, 2017 Patterson was a five-star recruit in the 2016 class, and while the plan was for him to redshirt, […]

