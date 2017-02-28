John Currie leaves complex legacy at K-State, offers Vols bright future

The decision is made: Tennessee won’t be sliding reported candidates such as Phil Fulmer or David Blackburn into its open athletic director seat. Instead, it’s swiping John Currie, who spent more than a decade in Knoxville, away from Kansas State. For Volunteers fans who wanted a more recognizable name, such as Fulmer or Blackburn, it […]

