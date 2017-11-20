Jon Gruden and Tennessee fans have AD John Currie backed into a corner

Knoxville is ready to combust. I know this because I live in Knoxville. I went to grad school at the University of Tennessee in the mid-90s and moved back to town in 2001. I’ve covered the Tennessee Volunteers in some capacity for the past 17 seasons. And I’ve never seen anything like this. The majority […]

