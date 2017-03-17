Could Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs be a steal for an NFL team in 2017, like Dak Prescott was for the Dallas Cowboys in 2016? Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden thinks so. Gruden recently taped his ‘Gruden’s Quarterback Camp’ segment with the Tennessee quarterback. It will be aired soon on ESPN. Gruden: I saw something […]

The post Jon Gruden can see a lot of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in Joshua Dobbs appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill