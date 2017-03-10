Josh Dobbs praised by NFL executive for football intelligence

Josh Dobbs’ intellect is no secret. Media members have praised the soon-to-be aerospace engineering graduate’s academic achievements throughout his college career. So it should come as no surprise that scouts took notice during the quarterback’s interview session at the NFL Combine. “I knew he was really smart, but I thought he really did a great job in […]

