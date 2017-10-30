Keep an eye on Oregon’s Willie Taggart in connection with Florida vacancy

You’ve heard Dan Mullen, Chip Kelly, Mike Norvell, Scott Frost and many other names thrown around as likely candidates to replace Jim McElwain at Florida. One name you haven’t heard much of but need to keep an eye on is Oregon’s Willie Taggart. Expect Taggart’s name to gain steam in connection to the Gators’ vacancy […]

