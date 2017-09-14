No shortage of theories have been shared for Auburn’s offensive struggles. And ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill offered up another one Wednesday when he joined the “Frangie Show” on 1010XL Jax Sports Radio. “They have a real issue at tailback when Kerryon Johnson is not in the game,” Luginbill told Frangie. “We can talk […]

The post Kerryon Johnson’s absence more detrimental to Auburn offense than realized appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill