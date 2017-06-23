‘Last Chance U.’ season 2 trailer released; premiere is July 21

The second season of the popular Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U.” begins July 21, and the trailer for the season has been released. The show follows select players and coaches at East Mississippi Community College, the school that has produced, among others, former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly and former Alabama defensive lineman Jarran […]

