Former Alabama players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Amari Cooper, and Derrick Henry stopped by just in time for graduation and conversation on, among other subjects, finances and coming back to school to graduate. Nick Saban opens this episode of “Bama Cuts” by congratulating the players on keeping their promises of returning to school and earning their […]

The post Legendary Alabama players chat up Nick Saban when returning for graduation appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill