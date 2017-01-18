Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, Bryce Harper and now Leonard Fournette. These are just a handful of the high-profile athletes sponsored by sports apparel giant Under Armour. The ex-LSU running back made his partnership with Under Armour official on Wednesday via Twitter. Excited to join team @UnderArmour. Starting today we’re going to do great things together. […]

The post Leonard Fournette inks a “historic” endorsement deal with Under Armour appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill