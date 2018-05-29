Linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. not transferring from Tennessee after all

Former Freshman All-SEC linebacker selection Darrin Kirkland Jr., has reversed course and will not transfer away from Rocky Top, as Gridiron Now reported Monday night and ESPN’s Chris Low confirmed Tuesday morning at the Southeastern Conference’s annual Spring Meetings in Sandestin, FL. Key to the decision for the 6-foot-1, 238-pounder was a weekend meeting that […]

