If you’ve long awaited the return of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry game, we have some good news. University of Texas athletic director Mike Perrin told the Austin-American Statesman that he believes the rivalry will eventually be renewed, although he has not discussed the idea of playing the Aggies just yet. Perrin said the matchup will take place […]

The post Longhorns AD Mike Perrin says Texas-Texas A&M rivalry game will happen ‘one of these days’ appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill