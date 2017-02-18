LOOK: Auburn replaces both Toomer’s Corner oak trees for 2nd time in 2 years

Auburn replaced both Toomer’s Corner oak trees for the second time in two years Saturday. Work on the tree replacement began early Saturday morning. The two new live oaks are between 30-35 feet tall and came from central Florida, WSFA reports. The school was forced to replace the trees after one was set on fire […]

