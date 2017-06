In another sign that the 2017 college football season is close at hand the ESPN “College GameDay” crew appears to have been filming new commercials over at least the past two days. New show host Maria Taylor, as well as analyst David Pollack, shared behind-the-scenes looks of the apparent commercials Tuesday and Wednesday on Twitter. […]

The post LOOK: ‘College GameDay’ crew filming commercials for upcoming season appeared first on Gridiron Now.