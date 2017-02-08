LOOK: Ex-Clemson QB Deshaun Watson’s Georgia hometown is showing him some love

If you have a chance to drive through the Georgia hometown of standout Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, you’ll notice a huge banner paying homage to the national-title winner. Someone in Gainesville, Georgia had the idea to put up the banner with the words “hometown hero” written on it. Huge banner honoring @DeshaunWatson4 just hung from […]

