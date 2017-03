ATHENS, Ga. — Geohgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson has been keeping a low profile since news broke that he was withdrawing from school for the spring semester. But Thompson showed up Wednesday to check out UGA’s Pro Day. Thompson does look as if he has dropped weight. Keep in mind he has been on a […]

