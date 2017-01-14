Louisville has hired Florida offensive line coach Mike Summers, the school announced Saturday. Summers will serve in the same position with the Cardinals. ESPN’s Brett McMurphy was the first to report the news. Summers previously served as offensive line coach at Louisville from 2003-06. Summers had been at Florida since 2014 as its offensive line coach. Before […]

The post Louisville hires Florida offensive line coach Mike Summers appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill