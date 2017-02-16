LSU QB Danny Etling is vice-chair of SEC football leadership council

The SEC announced Thursday that LSU quarterback Danny Etling and Kentucky tight end Greg Hart have been selected as the vice-chairmen of the SEC football leadership council. “I’ve been part of two conferences, and the SEC is very hands-on and really cares about the players and wants us to have a voice,” said Etling, who […]

