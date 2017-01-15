Major Applewhite knew LSU was ‘possibility’ before Tom Herman took Texas job

New Houston coach Major Applewhite was close to a homecoming in November. The Baton Rouge native acknowledged he “knew the possibility was out there” and that he and Tom Herman discussed the possibility of going to LSU. “You talk about all kind of things that are coming down the pipe career-wise,” Applewhite told Matt Moscona on […]

