Malcolm Mitchell Day set for March 6 in Valdosta to honor the former Georgia wide receiver

Super Bowl champion wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is going to be honored with his own day in Valdosta, Ga. Malcolm Mitchell Day will be on March 6 in the former Georgia standout’s hometown. The day is being billed as a chance to honor Mitchell’s “success as an athlete, an author, and as a mentor to […]

