Matt Canada’s best game as LSU offensive coordinator may also be his last

In a dominating win Saturday against Texas A&M, LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada called the game many expected to see all season. The offense was aggressive, connecting on deep shots to D.J. Chark and Russell Gage, creative, catching the Aggie defense off-guard with bootlegs, screens and Wildcat runs, and multiple, with ten different Tigers catching […]

