When he was Georgia’s coach, Mark Richt was in favor of letting players transfer to any program because of his “life’s too short” policy. His policy apparently doesn’t jibe with Miami’s. Running back Gus Edwards has announced plans to spend his final season elsewhere as a grad transfer, with Pitt and Syracuse seen as likely […]

The post Miami blocks graduate RB Gus Edwards from transferring to Pitt, Syracuse appeared first on Gridiron Now.

