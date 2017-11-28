Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, who met with Tennessee officials about the Vols’ coaching vacancy, has pulled out of the running. Cowboy For Life! #GoPokes #okstate — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) November 29, 2017 Gundy, 50, is in his 13th season as Oklahoma State’s coach. Since 2010, Oklahoma State has won at least 10 games five times. […]

The post Mike Gundy says ‘no’ to UT; SMU’s Chad Morris appears to be next on list appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill