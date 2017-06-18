The Charleston RiverDogs didn’t go easy on Tim Tebow this weekend. During their Friday night game against Tebow’s Columbia Fireflies, the RiverDogs showed every player in the Fireflies lineup who wasn’t Tebow as “NOT TIM TEBOW” with an image of him crying in the background on the stadium scoreboard. Classic @ChasRiverDogs with the scoreboard lineup […]

The post Minor league team uses scoreboard graphics to troll Tim Tebow, team appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill