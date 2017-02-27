Mississippi State announced a four-year contract extension through February 2021 for coach Dan Mullen on Monday. “Dan has brought unprecedented success to Bulldog football and is one of the elite coaches in the country,” Cohen said in a statement. “From a school-record seven straight bowl games to our performance in the classroom, he continues to raise […]

The post Mississippi State, Dan Mullen agree to 4-year contract extension appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill