Mississippi State hires Brett Elliott, D.J. Looney as new offensive assistants

Mississippi State announced Wednesday the hiring of Brett Elliott and D.J. Looney as offensive assistants on its coaching staff. Elliott will serve as quarterbacks coach, while Looney will be the Bulldogs’ tight ends coach. “We are thrilled to bring Brett and D.J. back to Starkville,” Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “They […]

