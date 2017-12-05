Mizzou’s Josh Heupel leaves for UCF job, hires Randy Shannon as DC

After building the SEC’s top-scoring offense at Missouri, Josh Heupel is leaving the Tigers for his first head-coaching job. He was announced Tuesday as the next coach at UCF. He’s here for sustained success. Welcome to Orlando, @coachjoshheupel! 📰 https://t.co/U2J5is7XzG#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/oPEx7msW1u — #Perfect2Peach 🍑 (@UCF_Football) December 5, 2017 He replaces Scott Frost, who was hired […]

