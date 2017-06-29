The NCAA Division I Council is asking for input for possible changes to the transfer rules, including the idea that all transfers would have immediate eligibility. The “immediate eligibility” rule would be contingent on the athlete meeting certain academic requirements toward graduation. Another proposal would make it mandatory that an athlete sit out a year […]

The post NCAA mulling transfer changes, including immediate eligibility appeared first on Gridiron Now.

