Tennessee continues its much-publicized, oft-criticized search for its next football coach with Phillip Fulmer, the Hall of Famer-turned-athletics-director, away from the Volunteer State. Named Friday as the head of University of Tennessee athletics, Fulmer has gone from the SEC Championship in Atlanta to the metro-Dallas area as UT has scheduled myriad interviews after having already […]

The post New and old candidates, including Les Miles, surfacing for Tennessee with Phil Fulmer now leading search appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill