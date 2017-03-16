It’s hard to get good seats at NCAA tournament games – even if you’re SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, apparently. On the first day of first-round games at the tournament Thursday, Sankey tweeted a photo of the view from his seat at the Amway Center in Orlando, and it wasn’t good. Despite his status, he was placed in […]

The post No respect: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey gets terrible seat at NCAA tournament appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill