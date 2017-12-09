Quarterback Baker Mayfield on Saturday night became the sixth Oklahoma player to win the Heisman Trophy, and he now will attempt to become the fifth Heisman winner in the past nine seasons to also win the national title. Mayfield will be looking to join Alabama’s Derrick Henry (2015), Florida State’s Jameis Winston (2013), Auburn’s Cam […]

The post No surprise here: Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield takes home the Heisman appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill