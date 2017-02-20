Official: Alabama announces the hiring of Brian Daboll, Joe Pannunzio

Alabama announced Monday the hiring of Brian Daboll and Joe Pannunzio as offensive assistants on its coaching staff. Daboll will serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Pannunzio will be the Crimson Tide’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. Daboll replaces Steve Sarkisian, while Pannunzio takes Mario Cristobal’s spot on the staff. With Daboll […]

