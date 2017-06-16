Ole Miss Football asks Justin Bieber to wear a Rebels jersey

The Ole Miss football program reached out to pop star Justin Bieber via Twitter on Friday to pique the singer’s interest in wearing a custom Rebels’ jersey. We are biased, but we think our @Nike jersey looks cool… It’s coming your way @justinbieber! #HottyToddy 💯 pic.twitter.com/XGrRk8lpTu — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) June 16, 2017 Bieber, […]

