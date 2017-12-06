Ole Miss finally received the verdict from the NCAA Committee on Infractions; it included an additional bowl ban, a ruling chancellor Jeff Vitter said the school would “vigorously” fight. The ban could be lifted, but the program’s problems have continued to mount from a public relations standpoint. Yahoo! Sports noted that some current Rebel players […]

The post Ole Miss must defend itself – aggressively – from latest wave of attacks appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill