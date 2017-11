Matt Luke’s work as Ole Miss’ interim coach this season was good enough to earn him the permanent job. Luke officially had the interim tag removed Sunday after leading the Rebels to a 6-6 mark. He was given the interim title in July when Hugh Freeze was dismissed, and guided the Rebels to a .500 […]

