On the move — again: Matt Lubick leaves Baylor for job at Washington

The interesting offseason for former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick continues, as he has left Baylor — where he had been co-offensive coordinator for about six weeks — to become wide receiver coach at Washington. Lubick has had four jobs in the past three months: at Oregon, Ole Miss, Baylor and now Washington. Lubick was […]

