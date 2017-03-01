NFL teams are always looking for “diamonds in the rough” and Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly could be a possibility. The Rebels standout has a believer in Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt. The college and pro football analyst joined the ‘Jox Roundtable’ on WJOX-FM in Birminghamon Wednesday to talk about the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. He […]

The post One analyst thinks Chad Kelly could be this year’s Dak Prescott appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill