NFL teams are always looking for “diamonds in the rough” and Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly could be a possibility. The Rebels standout has a believer in Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt. The college and pro football analyst joined the ‘Jox Roundtable’ on WJOX-FM in Birmingham on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. […]

The post One analyst thinks Chad Kelly could be this year’s Dak Prescott appeared first on Gridiron Now.