Oregon co-offensive coordinator David Reaves to be fired following DUI arrest

Oregon co-offensive coordinator David Reaves will be fired after he was arrested early Sunday morning on a DUI charge. The school said in a statement Sunday that Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment has commenced. “University of Oregon assistant football coach David Reaves was arrested last night […]

